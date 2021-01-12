HIGHLIGHTS: McDonald sinks Springfield at the buzzer to remain unbeaten

Miles Culp hit the game-winning basket as time expired to get the win over Springfield

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Miles Culp was the hero for McDonald Tuesday night as he hit a three at the buzzer to top Springfield 65-62.

Watch the video above to see the buzzer and full highlights from the game between the Blue Devils and Tigers.

With 7.9 seconds left, Springfield inbounded the ball, which they thought would be the final shot. But the Culp forced a turnover, setting the stage for his heroics.

Springfield led by nine at the break but McDonald chipped away at the lead in the second half thanks to Jake Portolese who had a game-high 27.

Culp finished with 22 points for McDonald.

For Springfield, Adam Wharry had a team-high 19 while RJ Smith had 15, Alex Rothwell had 13 and Beau Brungard added 12.