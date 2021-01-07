Highlights: McDonald senior reaches milestone, Blue Devils hold off Western Reserve

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald outlasted Western Reserve 49-42 in girls’ high school basketball action Thursday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

McDonald’s Molly Howard scored her 1,000th career point in the win. She led all scorers with 26 points on the night.

Sophia Costantino added 11 points in the win for McDonald.

Danielle Vuletich led Western Reserve with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Olivia Pater added 12 points, while Kennedy Miller chipped in with 9.

McDonald improves to 4-0 overall on the season.

Western Reserve drops to 6-2.