Highlights: McDonald rolls past Reserve at regionals; now one win away from state

McDonald rolled past Western Reserve 57-25 in the Division IV Regional Semifinals

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald rolled past Western Reserve 57-25 in the Division IV Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals Thursday night at Massillon Perry High School.

McDonald won the previous two meetings with Western Reserve earlier this season.

Lucia Wolford led the Blue Devils with 17 points for McDonald. Sophia Costantino added 14 points in the win, while Molly Howard tallied 13.

Danielle Vuletich finished with 5 points for Western Reserve in the setback. Western Reserve’s season ends with a mark of 21-6.

McDonald improves to 22-2 on the season.

The Blue Devils will advance to play Shadyside in the Division IV Regional Championship on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.at Massillon Perry High School.