HIGHLIGHTS: McDonald outlasts Western Reserve in overtime to sweep regular season series

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald girls basketball team completed the regular season series sweep of rival Western Reserve 45-40 Saturday night.

Watch the video for highlights and reaction from the game.

The game also marked the first game back on the bench for McDonald head coach Tony Matisi who has been away from the team due to health reasons.

McDonald led by 8 at the break but watched Western Reserve rally in the second half led by forward Danielle Vuletich.

The Blue Devils senior netted 26 points on the night.

For McDonald, Taylor Tuchek had a team-high of 15.