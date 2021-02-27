Highlights: McDonald goes back-to-back with District Final win over Newton Falls

The Blue Devils will play rival Western Reserve in the Regional Semifinals on Thursday

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald girls basketball team are district champions after the Blue Devils topped Newton Falls 50-28 in the Division IV Northeast 1 District Final.

Watch the video above for highlights, postgame reaction and the trophy presentation.

McDonald led by 12 at the break and added on, outscoring Newton Falls 10-3 in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils would hold the Tigers to just 9 points in the second half.

It is the second straight district title for McDonald and first under head coach Tony Matisi.

Sophia Costantino led the Blue Devils with 16 points while Molly Howard and Taylor Tuchek each added 10 apiece.

For Newton Falls, Bree Hudson had a team-high 12 points.

McDonald advances to face Western Reserve in the Division IV Regional Semifinals on Thursday at Perry High School, tip-off is at 8 p.m.