Highlights: McDonald girls remain perfect in MVAC with rout of Lowellville

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald girls basketball team continues to impress in a 66-17 victory over Lowellville Thursday in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference action at McDonald High School.
The Blue Devils wasted little time in building a wide margin, leading 20-0 after the first quarter and 34-6 at halftime. McDonald remains undefeated in MVAC play.
The Blue Devils have already earned the top seed in their Division IV District and open tournament play next Wednesday at home against Warren JFK. McDonald is going for back-to-back District Titles after capturing their first District crown in 12 years last season.