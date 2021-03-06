Highlights: McDonald Girls clinch first trip to state final four since 1991

McDonald rolled past Shadyside 58-50 in the Division IV Regional Final Saturday at Massillon Perry High School

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald rolled past Shadyside 58-50 in the Division IV Regional Final Saturday at Massillon Perry High School.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

The Blue Devils advance to their first state final four since 1991 and just second trip in school history.

Senior Sophia Costantino led the way for the Blue Devils with 17 points while Molly Howard had 16 and Lucia Wolford added 10.

McDonald improves to 23-2 overall on the season.

The Blue Devils advance to face Waterford in the Division IV State Semifinals Thursday at 2 p.m. at the University of Dayton Arena.