Highlights: McDonald boys and girls sweep Division III Springfield District track and field meet

McDonald will be heading to regional action after both the boys and girls grabbed district titles on Friday

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald girls and boys track and field teams came away with wins in the Division III Springfield District meet on Friday.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the Blue Devils’ teams.

The boys won the meet with 113 points followed by Mineral Ridge with 74, Springfield with 72 and Crestview with 71.

On the girls’ side, the Blue Devils finished first with a score of 118 followed by second-place Springfield with 89, Mineral Ridge with 70.20 and Columbiana with 55.

The win for the McDonald boys is their 14th-straight district championship while the girls have won the last eight straight.