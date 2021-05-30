Highlights: Mathews’ season ends with loss in regional championship

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews fell to Cuyahoga Heights 4-2 in the Division IV Regional Final Sunday evening at Akron Firestone Stadium.

Kylie Nicholson got the Lady Stangs on the scoreboard in the second inning with an RBI single, giving Mathews a 1-0 lead.

Trailing 4-1 in the seventh, the Lady Stangs were able to plate one additional run, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Mathews ends the season with an overall record of 25-5.

Cuyahoga Heights advances to face Newark Catholic in the Division IV State Semifinal on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Akron Firestone Stadium.