VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews Mustangs claw back from down 13-0 to send Madonna back to West Virginia with their first loss of the season, 16-13.

In the first quarter, the Mustangs’ defense showed up early with a Trenton Hyde interception.

And defense was the theme early. This time it was Zack Mazey for Mathews with the perfect strip, Jayden Perkins for the fumble recovery.

Now, Mathews trailing 13-0 with the Blue Dons driving again, but Ethan Petak is there for the interception to give Mathews the ball back with just over 3 minutes to play in the first half.

Right before halftime, Petak and the offense finally capitalized on a turnover, finding Logan Corson, who split two defenders before finishing off the 50-yard touchdown. Mathews was down 13-6 at this point but had all the momentum.

The Mathews comeback improves to 4-1 on the season and will take on St. John next week.