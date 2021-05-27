Highlights: Mathews’ late rally pushes Mustangs past East Canton, into regional final

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews scored a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to push the Mustangs into the regional championship with a 3-1 win over East Canton Thursday afternoon.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

It remained scoreless until the fifth when East Canton would score the game’s first run on an RBI single.

In the bottom of the fifth, Mathews would plate a run on an infield single by Bella Spano to make it 1-1.

Then in the sixth, the Mustangs would plate a run on a bunt-single by Chole Sweitzer, which scored Ashley Deans to give Mathews the lead.

Later in the inning, Mathews would add another run on a fielder’s choice when Gianna Toto hit one to second and Emma Gates beat the throw home to make it 3-1.

The Mustangs advance to the regional final on Saturday at 10 a.m. against the winner of Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Cuyahoga Heights.