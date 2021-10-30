Highlights: Malvern ends Lowellville’s season in playoff opener

MALVERN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville’s season came to an end Saturday night with a 34-0 loss to Malvern in the opening round of the Division VII playoffs.

Watch the video above to see highlights from tonight’s game.

The Rockets finish the season at 7-3 overall. Malvern will advance to play top-seed Lucas 9-1 next Saturday night in the second round of the Division VII playoffs.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.