Highlights: Lutheran East rolls past Mooney in Regional Semifinals

Cardinal Mooney fell to Lutheran East 74-31 in the Division III Boys' Regional Semifinals

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney fell to Lutheran East 74-31 in the Division III Boys Regional Semifinals Tuesday night at Twinsburg High School.

It was the Cardinals’ third trip to Regionals in program history, having been there previously in both 1998 and 2013.

Jalen Knott led the Falcons with 18 points, while Jared Lary added 16 points in the win for Lutheran East.

Mooney was led by Michael Pelini who scored a team-high 19 points in the loss.

The loss snapped an eight-game win streak for the Cardinals, who end the season with a record of 17-5.

Lutheran East improves to 13-3 overall on the season. The Falcons advance to face the winner of Springfield/Norwayne in the Division III Regional Final Saturday at 5 p.m. at Twinsburg High School.