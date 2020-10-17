Highlights: Lowellville vs. Warren JFK

#1 seeded JFK (5-2) will host the winner of #9 Southern/#8 St. Paul

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK offense showed up Friday night putting 65 points on the board in a 65-34 victory over Lowellville in a round-two OHSAA high school football playoff game played in Liberty Friday night.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

