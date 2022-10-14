MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville clinched at least a share of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier conference championship Friday night with a 21-7 victory over Mineral Ridge.

Watch the video above to see the extended highlights from the game.

Lowellville (8-0) will host Western Reserve in the regular season finale. Mineral Ridge (7-1) will visit Waterloo.