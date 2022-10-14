MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville clinched at least a share of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier conference championship Friday night with a 21-7 victory over Mineral Ridge.
Watch the video above to see the extended highlights from the game.
Lowellville (8-0) will host Western Reserve in the regular season finale. Mineral Ridge (7-1) will visit Waterloo.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.