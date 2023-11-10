MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – #6 seeded Lowellville’s season came to an end Friday night with a 41-21 loss to #2 Danville in the Division VII, Region 25 Playoffs.

The Rockets end the season with an 11-2 record. Danville improves to 13-0.

Danville advances to play #1 Dalton, who defeated #13 St. Paul.