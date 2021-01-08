Highlights: Lowellville rolls past Jackson-Milton in MVAC rematch

Lowellville rolled past Jackson-Milton 79-53 in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week Friday night.

The Rockets have now won five straight games.

Lowellville’s Vinny Ballone led all scorers with 24 points in the win. Anthony Lucente added 16 points in the win, while Brady Bunofsky tallied 10 points.

Mason Robison led the Blue Jays with 14 points in the setback. Frank Prozy finished with 12 points, while Cole Grope added 11 for the Blue Jays.

With the win, Lowellville improves to 6-2. Jackson-Milton drops to 5-4.

