Highlights: Lowellville girls open season with big win over Campbell

Sammie Moore led all scorers with 13 points for the Rockets in a 41-20 victory Thursday

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville girls basketball team opened the season with a 41-20 win over Campbell Thursday at Lowellville High School.

The Rockets started fast on their home court, outscoring the Red Devils, 17-7 in the first quarter and then taking a 28-16 lead into halftime.

Sammie Moore led all scorers with 13 points, while Savannah Procick and Francesca Lellio chipped in eight apiece. Madison Shuger paced Campbell with six points.

“It’s definitely difficult when you haven’t played for so long,” said Lisa Modelski, Lowellville head coach. “We had a bunch of games canceled to start our season.”



“When you continue to practice and practice and you don’t really get to use what we’ve practiced in a game situation, it’s difficult to keep them excited about the season. But I’m happy to get a game in and hopefully we’ll just keep taking it day-by-day.”

With the win, Lowellville improves to 1-0, while Campbell starts the season 0-1.