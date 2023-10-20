CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Needing a win to ensure their place in week 11, Liberty left no doubt Friday night, defeating Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Gray Tier rival Campbell 67-21.

Liberty improves to 5-5 on the season while Campbell falls to 1-9.

Entering Friday, Liberty was #13 in Division V, Region 13 and will now await the official word on their playoff opponent. Check WKBN.com on Sunday for all of the official playoff pairings.