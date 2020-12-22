HIGHLIGHTS: Leetonia grabs fourth win of the season by topping Heartland Christian

Taren Ferry and Ella Gregorino each had 17 points to lead the way for Leetonia in the win

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia girls basketball team got their fourth win of the year Monday night as they topped Heartland Christian 60-38.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game between the Bears and Lions.

The Bears stepped on the gas early, going on a 12-0 run to start the game and never looked back.

Taren Ferry had a double-double for Leetonia with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Ella Gregorino also had 17 for the Bears.

For Heartland Christian, Lexi Rice had a team-high 14 while Jordan Webb added 11.

Leetonia moves to 4-1 on the year with Heartland Christian falls to 2-5.

