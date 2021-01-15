HIGHLIGHTS: Late three lifts Newton Falls past rival LaBrae

Jordan Dowling was the hero for Newton Falls as his late three gave the Tigers the lead for good over LaBrae

LEAVITSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – A late three from Jordan Dowling put Newton Falls ahead for good as they got a win over rival LaBrae 51-47.

The game was tied at 27 at the half when Newton Falls exploded in the third quarter, going on a 12-4 run to take a 39-31 lead heading to the fourth.

But the Vikings would rally in the fourth, taking the lead with less than three minutes remaining.

Then with under two minutes to go, Dowling drilled a deep three that put the Tigers up one and they never looked back.

Josh Honeycutt led the way for Netwon Falls with 14 points.

For LaBrae, Aiden Stephens had a game-high 18 points.

Newton Falls improves to 3-0 on the year.