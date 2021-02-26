Highlights: Late surge sends Newton Falls to district semifinals over Liberty

Newton Falls advances to face Waterloo in the district semifinals on Tuesday

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls boys basketball team is heading to the district semifinals after the Tigers topped Liberty Friday night 55-48 in the sectional final.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

Newton Falls held a four point lead heading into the fourth quarter but Liberty would rally to tie it multiple times down the stretch.

But with under two minutes to go, Newton Falls’ Joey Kline and Josh Honeycutt each hit a clutch bucket to keep the Tigers in front for good.

Honeycutt led the Tigers with 21 points while Kline added 13.

For Liberty, James Davis had a game-high 22 points in the loss.

Newton Falls advances to play Waterloo this Tuesday at 7 p.m.