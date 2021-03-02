Highlights: Lamparty leads South Range to Regional Championship game

South Range topped Warrensville Heights 51-44 in the Division III Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range topped Warrensville Heights 51-44 in the Division III Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals Tuesday night at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Izzy Lamparty led the Raiders with a team-high 26 points in the win. Lexi Giles added 14 for South Range.

South Range improves to 23-4 on the season. The Raiders will face the winner of Garfield/Waynedale in the Division III Regional Final on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

The Raiders advanced to Regionals by winning a second consecutive Division III District Championship.