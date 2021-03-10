Highlights: Lakeview Sailors upset Mercyhurst Prep in Class 3A Semifinal

Mercyhurst Prep drops to 19-1 on the season

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – Lakeview upset Mercyhurst Prep 42-36 in the District 10 Girls Class 3A Semifinals.

Sofia DeMaria led the way for the Sailors with 16 points. Reese Gadsby added 15 points in the win while Amber Sefton tallied seven in the win.

Laina Finazzo led the Lakers with nine points. Lillirose Lang and Jocelyn Ollinger added six points apiece in the setback.

Lakeview improves to 17-3. The Sailors advance to face Fairview in the Class 3A Final on Saturday.