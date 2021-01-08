HIGHLIGHTS: Lakeview rolls past Girard after slow start

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lakeview boys basketball team overcame a slow start to get the win over Girard 62-26 Friday night.
Watch the video above for highlights between the Indians and Bulldogs.
Girard had a 11-9 lead in the first quarter but after that, the Bulldogs outscored the Indians 53-15 the rest of the game.
Brendon Kilpatrick led all scorers with 27 points while Ryan Carnahan had 13 and Nate Fox added 10.
For Girard, Thomas Cardiero had a team-high 8 points.
Lakeview improves to 2-0 on the year while Girard drops to 0-2.