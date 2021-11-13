Highlights: LaBrae’s season ends in overtime shootout with Mogadore

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae’s season same to end Saturday night with a 48-42 overtime loss to Mogadore in the Division VI Regional Semifinals at Niles.

The Vikings scored on their opening possession. Senior quarterback Aidan Stephens ran it in from 2-yards out, giving LaBrae a 7-0 lead.

Mogadore would respond with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Ezekiel Cameron to Nick Coffman. That tied the game at 7.

Stephens scored again on the ensuing possession from 5-yards out. Devin Carter added a 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give LaBrae a 21-13 lead.

Mogadore would score twice during the last two minutes of the second quarter, and went into halftime with a 27-21 lead.

An 8-yard touchdown run by Aidan Stephens, and fumble recovery score by Ashton Dunbar tied the game 35-35 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Both teams would score in the 4th quarter, and force overtime tied a 42.

A 6-yard touchdown by Mason Williams in overtime proved to be the game winner.

Mogadore will advance to play Springfield (12-1) in the Regional Finals next Saturday.