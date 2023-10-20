NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview defeated Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Gray Tier rival LaBrae Friday night, 28-7.

Crestview improves to 5-5 on the season while LaBrae falls to 5-5.

Both teams will now await official word on their pairings in Division VI, Region 21. Entering Friday, Crestview was ranked #14 while LaBrae was #11. Check WKBN.com Sunday afternoon for all of the official playoff pairings.