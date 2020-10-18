Highlights: LaBrae vs. Brookfield

The Vikings and Warriors combined for 109 points Saturday night

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae and Brookfield combined for 109 points Saturday night in Round Two of the Division VI playoffs. The Vikings edged the Warriors 55-54, earning their 5th straight victory.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

LaBrae will advance to face #2 seeded Wickliffe next Saturday night. Brookfield drops to (5-2) on the season.

