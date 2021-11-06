Highlights: LaBrae headed to Round Three with another win over Brookfield

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second straight season, LaBrae advances to the third round of the Division VI playoffs with a win over Brookfield. The Vikings knocked off the Warriors, 37-14 Saturday night.

Watch the video above to extended highlights from tonight’s game.

The victory for LaBrae is also the second this season over Brookfield. They beat the Warriors, 28-0 in Week 8.

The Vikings improve to (11-1) on the season, and advance to play Mogadore (9-3) in the third round of the Division VI playoffs. LaBrae will take on the Wildcats next Saturday at 7 p.m.

