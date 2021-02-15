Highlights: LaBrae girls end long drought against Champion

Head Coach Mandy Rowe got her first win against Champion in her four years at LaBrae

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae girls basketball team took the win over Champion Monday night 41-36, splitting the season series with the Golden Flashes.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

It is the first win for head coach Mandy Rowe against their Trumbull County rivals in the four years as the Vikings’ head coach.

LaBrae led by six at halftime but Champion was able to outscore the Vikings 14-6 in the third quarter to take a two point lead.

With less than two minutes in the fourth quarter, Briley Daniels hit the game-tying and go-ahead buckets to give LaBrae the lead for good.

Daniels had a game-high 14 points while Laura McCoy had 13.

For Champion, Emma Gumont had a team-high 10 points in the loss.

LaBrae moves to 8-7 with the win.