Highlights: LaBrae edges Crestview to seal spot in District Semifinals

LaBrae got the best of Crestview in a game that went down to the wire Friday night

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae boys basketball team is moving on in the OHSAA tournament as the Vikings topped Crestview 52-51 Friday night.

Tre’Von Drake had a team-high 16 points for LaBrae on the night while Landen Kiser had 13.

For Crestview, Drake Golden had a game-high 17 points.

LaBrae moves to 10-6 on the season and advance to the District Semifinals where they will play at Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday at 7 p.m.