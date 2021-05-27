Highlights: Kohler powers South Range into Regional Championship

Raiders senior Bree Kohler pitched seven scoreless innings and accounted two runs Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range senior Bree Kohler pitched seven scoreless innings and accounted for both runs in the Raiders 2-0 win over Massillon Tuslaw in the Division III Regional Semifinals.

In the third inning, Kohler connected on a pitch from Tuslaw’s Meridith Rankl, driving deep over the centerfield fence. The two-run home run was the only offense mustered from either team.

Kohler allowed just five hits in a complete game shutout.

South Range will advance to play Ursuline in the Division III Regional Championship on Saturday. First pitch between Raiders and Irish will take place at 12 p.m.