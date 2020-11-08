Highlights: Kirtland stings South Range in Regional Final

South Range's playoff run came to an end with a 49-35 loss to Kirtland in the Division V Regional Final on Saturday night.

MENTOR, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range’s playoff run came to an end with a 49-35 loss to Kirtland in the Division V Regional Final on Saturday night.

South Range Quarterback Michael Patrone completed 15-22 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 78 yards and a score.

Dylan Dominguez rushed for 65 yards and a touchdowns in the setback for South Range.

Connor Jones finished the night with a pair of touchdown receptions. Luke Blasko also tallied a touchdown reception.

Kirtland’s Liam Powers completed 5-7 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Mason Sullivan piled up 241 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns on the ground in the win for the Hornets.

South Range ends the season with a record of 9-1 overall.

Kirtland improves to 9-0 on the campaign, and advances to the Division V State Semifinals next Saturday night.