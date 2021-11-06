Highlights: Kennedy lights up the scoreboard again in Round Two

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK football team rolled over Cuyahoga Heights, 62-28 in round two of the Division VII playoffs Saturday night.

Watch the video above to extended highlights from tonight’s game.

The victory marks Kennedy’s 5th straight win. They have now scored 119 points in two playoff games.

The Eagles improve to (8-2) on the season, and advance to play Norwalk St. Paul (10-1) in the third round of the Division VII playoffs. Kennedy will take on the Flyers next Saturday at 7 p.m.

