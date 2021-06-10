Highlights: Kennedy Catholic’s season ends in state quarterfinals

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic’s season came to an end in the PIAA State Quarterfinals with a 12-5 loss to Eden Christian Academy Thursday afternoon.

Watch the video above to see extended highlights from Thursday’s game.

Kennedy was seeking their first win in the State Quarterfinals in program history.

Kennedy started the scoring the top of the first, on a sac fly from senior Santino Multari. He finished the game 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Sean Kirkland also drove in a run in the less for Kennedy Catholic.

But the Warriors responded in a big way in the bottom of the frame. Eden Christian scored eight runs on four hits to take a commanding lead.

With the bases loaded and no outs, David Kelly knocked in the first run for the Warriors with an infield single.

Eden Christian Academy scored the next two runs on a passed ball, followed by a hit-by-pitch.

Eli Szenyeri, Malachi Manges and Brian Feldman all singled in runs in the first inning to give the Warriors an 8-1 lead. Manges finished the day 2-4 with 4 RBIs.

Eden Christian Academy plated three additional runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and a single run in the fifth inning.

The Golden Eagles capped off their scoring on a throwing error in the top of the seventh inning.

Kennedy Catholic, the District 10 champions, end the season with a record of 10-11.

Eden Christian, from the WPIAL, improves to 19-5 on the season.

The Warriors advance to the PIAA Class 1A State Semifinals on Monday, June 14. They will play the winner of Union and Southern Fulton