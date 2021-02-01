HIGHLIGHTS: Kennedy Catholic’s Justin Magestro hits milestone in win over Reynolds

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team came away with a win over Reynolds Monday night 81-33.

The win was head coach Justin Magestro’s 200th of his career.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from Magestro on the milestone win.

The win also marks the Golden Eagles’ 25th straight dating back to last year.

Bellah DiNardo had a game-high 21 while Keegan McConahy had 16 and Hayden Keith added 14 in the win.

KC moves to 10-0 on the season and is in first place in Region 1.