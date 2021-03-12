Highlights: Kennedy Catholic wins sixth D10 title in the last eight years

The Eagles advance to face Portage in the PIAA Quarterfinals on March 20

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic rallied to top Cambridge Springs 66-49 in the District 10 Class 2A Championship game Friday night.

Dajuan Young led all scorers with 22 points for the Eagles. Sky’ler Thomas added 12 while Elijah Harden added 11. Gio Magestro also reached double figures with 10.

Hunter Spaid led Cambridge Springs with 14 while Jayden Shinsky and Nathan Held added 13 points apiece.

Kennedy Catholic has now won a District 10 title in six of the last eight years.

With the win, Kennedy Catholic improves to 22-2. The Eagles advance to face Portage in the PIAA Quarterfinals on March 20.

Cambridge Springs drops to 16-5 on the season.

