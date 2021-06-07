Highlights: Kennedy Catholic rolls into State Quarterfinals

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic baseball team is headed to the PIAA State Quarterfinals with a 6-1 victory over Riverview Monday afternoon.

Watch the video above to see extended highlights from today’s game.

Kennedy fell behind 1-0 to Riverview in the first inning but rallied in the bottom of the frame when senior Cody May singled in Carmen Surano to tie the game.

The Golden Eagles took the lead on a error in the third and plated two more runs on passed balls in the fourth to extend their lead.

Cody May was solid on the hill. He pitched seven strong innings, allowed just four hits, one run and struck out nine to earn the victory. May was also two for three at the plate, with an RBI.

The Golden Eagles improve to 10-10 on the season. The Eagles advance to the State Quarterfinals on Thursday. They will play the winner of DuBois Central Catholic and Eden Christian.