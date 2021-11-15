Highlights: Kennedy Catholic grad nets career-high to lead Youngstown State past Akron

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In their first game in front of fans at the Beeghly Center in 631 days, the Youngstown State women’s basketball team topped Akron 57-55 Monday night.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

Kennedy Catholic grad Malia Magestro scored a career-high 16 points for the Penguins. She was 4 of 6 from three.

Lilly Ritz was the other YSU player in double-figures with 10 points while Mady Aulbach had 9.

The Penguins improve to 2-0 on the year and will travel to Oakland on Thursday to open Horizon League play.