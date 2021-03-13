Highlights: Kennedy Catholic girls win 11th straight District Ten title

The Kennedy Catholic Girls rolled past Farrell 51-34 in the District 10 Class A Championship game

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic Girls rolled past Farrell 51-34 in the District 10 Class A Championship game on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, Kennedy Catholic secures the 27th District 10 title in program history, and the eleventh straight D10 championship.

Dating back to last season, the Golden Eagles have now won 23 straight games.

Bellah DiNardo led Kennedy Catholic with 14 points. Paris Gilmore added 13 points, while Hayden Keith added 9.

Jaylie Green led Farrell with 12 points, while Gabby Green finished with 9 points in the loss for the Steelers.



The Golden Eagles improve 18-0 overall the season and advance to face the winner of Berlin-Brothersvalley/Shanksville in the PIAA first round on Wednesday.

Farrell drops to 14-6 on the season.