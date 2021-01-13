Highlights: Kennedy Catholic girls move to 3-0 with convincing win over Ursuline

The Golden Eagles were led by Bellah DiNardo with a game-high 23 points

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team defeated Ursuline, 63-53 Wednesday in a back-and-forth game at Kennedy Catholic High School.

The Golden Eagles came out aggressive in the first half and led 34-28 at the break. Ursuline kept things close with a strong performance in the paint from Alayna Smith, who scored 21 points.

But the depth of Kennedy Catholic proved to be the difference. Bellah DiNardo scored a game-high 23 points for the Golden Eagles, while Paris Gilmore had 14. Alayjah Jones (11) and Hayden Keith (9) rounded out the top scorers.

With the win, Kennedy Catholic improves to 3-0 on the young season.

Anisah Moorman added 11 for Ursuline, who drops to 4-4 overall.

