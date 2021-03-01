Highlights: Kennedy Catholic girls finish regular season unbeaten for first time in over 40 years

KC finishes the regular season at 17-0 and now have their eyes set on postseason play

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team completed a perfect regular season Monday evening with a 56-31 win over West Middlesex.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The unbeaten regular season is the first for the program since the 1975-76 season.

KC led by just two at the half but outscored the Big Reds 32-9 in the second half.

The Golden Eagles were led by Bellah DiNardo who had 19 points while Keegan McConahy had 12 and Alaina Suhar had 10.

For West Middlesex, Emily Anthony had a team-high 10 points.

Kennedy Catholic finishes their regular season 17-0.