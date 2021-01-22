HIGHLIGHTS: KC grad Malia Magestro nets career high in Youngstown State’s win over UIC

Malia Magestro had a career-high 14 points for the Penguins as they won their fifth-straight game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic grad Malia Magestro netted a career-high 14 points as the Youngstown State Penguins topped UIC on Friday afternoon 88-78.

Magestro went 5 of 6 from the field including 2-2 on 3-point attempts. Her previous career-high was 8 earlier this year.

YSU led by as many as 16 in the third quarter but saw their lead dwindle to as few as 4.

But the Penguins would go on a 13-3 run to extend the lead back to double-digits early in the fourth quarter.

In all, five Penguins reached double-figures with Nneka Obiazor leading the way for YSU with 19 points while McKenna Peters had 17, Mary Dunn had 14 and Chelsea Olson added 10 to go along with Magestro’s 14.

YSU has now won five-straight games after dropping the first four of the season.