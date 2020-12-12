Highlights: KC boys fall in back-and-forth battle with New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team fell to New Castle, 89-71 Friday at New Castle High School in the first and final game before the December shutdown for PIAA sports.
The Golden Eagles came out aggressive and trailed by just two after the first quarter. But the Red Hurricanes turned up the full court pressure and led by 11 at halftime.
New Castle’s Isaiah Boice led all scorers with 27 points, while Sheldon Cox had 24. Mike Wells also had a strong game for the Canes with 18 points and Michael Graham had 17.
Malik Lampkins-Rudolph paced the Golden Eagles with 22 points, while Sky’ler Thomas poured in 16 points.