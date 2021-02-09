Highlights: JM’s Robison hits 1,000 in close win over Columbiana

Mason Robison is now on the short list of Jackson-Milton boys to reach the milestone

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jackson-Milton boys basketball team defeated Columbiana, 54-51 in a back-and-forth game Tuesday at Jackson-Milton High School.

Senior Mason Robison entered the game just nine points shy of 1,000 for his career and he reached the milestone in the third quarter. Robison finished with 15 points on the night and is now on the short list of JM boys to reach the mark.

“Being lucky enough to have this season was fine for me but getting a thousand was really a big accomplishment that I’ve wanted to do since freshman year,” said Robison. “Honestly it will help us for the tournament playing against these better teams coming towards districts.”



Robison has missed several games this season with an ankle injury, but head coach Stephen Procopio said he’s battled through and is confident Robison could play at the next level.

“He’s really developed every single year – from his freshman year to his sophomore year to his junior year now to this year,” said Procopio. “He’s worked his butt off and earned everything he’s gotten. He’s just a great kid, a joy to coach and I wish him nothing but the best because I think he can really play at the college level.”

Columbiana kept things close with 11 made three-pointers as a team. Both Dalton Whitehair (18 points) and Nick Million (16 points) hit four triples apiece, while Tyler Andersen hit two (6 points).

A.J. Bouch also had 12 points for the Blue Jays.