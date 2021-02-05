HIGHLIGHTS: Jackson-Milton’s late push gives Blue Jays win over Western Reserve

Jackson-Milton claimed the annual President's Memorial Trophy with their win over the Blue Devils

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jackson-Milton boys basketball team claimed the President’s Memorial Trophy for a 2nd-straight year Friday night, as the Blue Jays topped 46-42.

The President’s Memorial Trophy is given out each year to the winner of the 2nd game between Milton and Reserve each season.

For Jackson-Milton, Frank Prozy and AJ Bouch had 11 points each to lead the Blue Jays.

Jackson-Milton improves to 11-9 overall and have won three-straight games.