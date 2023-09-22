NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield knocked off previously unbeaten Jackson-Milton Friday night, 35-10.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

Jackson-Milton (5-1) will host Waterloo next week. Springfield (4-2) will host Western Reserve.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.



You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.