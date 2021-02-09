Highlights: Instant classic between Chaney and Boardman boys

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was an instant classic between two of the top boys basketball teams in the valley Tuesday night.

Four quarters of basketball was not enough tonight, the Spartans and Cowboys were tied at 51 at the end of regulation.

Ethan Anderson hit two big three pointers in overtime to give the Spartans a 5-point lead with a minute left to play. Anderson finished with 11 points.

Chaney’s Cam Lawrence finished the game strong. He led the Cowboys with 19 points including a fast break layup to tie the game at 58. And with 15 seconds left, Chaney’s Jason Hewlett forced a Boardman turnover, and Lawrence converted the go ahead score in the 60-58 win.

Spartans senior DJ Evans led the team with 15 points. Junior guard Anthony Hightower added 12

Sharrod Taylor accounted for 12 points for the Cowboys.