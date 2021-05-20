Highlights: Hubbard suffers heartbreak in district championship

The Eagles finished the season with a 16-10 record

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard suffered a stunning 12-11 loss to Marlington in the District II Championship game Thursday night.

The Eagles were up 10-6 in the sixth inning, but Marlington’s Audrey Miller hit a grand slam to tie it up at 10.

The game was tied at 11 in the bottom of the seventh. Morgan Davis sent one to deep left field to bring in the winning run.

Miller went 2-for-4 and tallied five RBIs for the Dukes.

Hubbard’s Haley Croyle finished with seven RBIs, including a three-run homer.

Taylor Maurer picked up the win on the mound, striking out one batter in 5.1 innings.