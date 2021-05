The Eagles improve to 9-5 on the season and 5-3 in conference play

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard defeated Poland Seminary 8-7 in eight innings Tuesday night.

Albert Gerlick recorded two RBIs for the Eagles. Senior Andrew Frank went 2-3 with a triple.

Five different Bulldogs tallied one RBI in the loss.

Kobe Krisuk picked up the win on the mound, striking out three batters in 2.2 innings.

Hubbard improves to 9-5 on the season and 5-3 in Northeast Eight Atlantic play.

Poland drops to 9-10 and 8-4 in conference.